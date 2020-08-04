Tax-Free Week helps local businesses

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) encourages consumers to take advantage of the state’s sales tax-free week that runs from August 9 – 15 this year. That annual event allows for the purchase of clothing or footwear without paying the sales tax if the items cost $100 or less, although there are some exemptions like accessories.

“This has been a challenging spring and summer for local stores struggling to recover from the economic shutdown and a good time to support them as they do come back,” said NFIB’s Maryland State Director Mike O’Halloran. “Not only did small business owners lose a lot of revenue in recent months, but they also had to spend additional dollars to pay for equipment and supplies to protect customers and employees from the coronavirus when reopening.”

To read frequently asked questions about Maryland’s tax-free week including an explanation of ineligible items, you can find a fact sheet from the Maryland Comptroller’s office here.

“If you want to go out and visit your local stores during the sales tax-free week, consider visiting a small independently owned restaurant for lunch,” added O’Halloran. “Those who prefer not to go in person can often find local businesses and restaurants have websites where you can order goods online or get curbside pickup.”

Small businesses empower small communities all across Maryland. According to a study from American Express, 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community.