Tastee Diner Off the Market

At the Jan. 24 Laurel City Council meeting, Special Exception Application No. 890, which was submitted by SH Realty Holdings in its effort to purchase the Tastee Diner, renovate it and reopen the building as a medical cannabis dispensary, was withdrawn by holding company attorney Richard Reed.

“I think people have spoken and we’ve heard [their concerns]. And for that reason, and out of respect for the community’s wishes, we have decided to withdraw” the application for the building located at 118 Washington Boulevard, said Reed. He added that he and will client have been looking for a location for two years and will continue to do so.