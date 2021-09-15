Synergy Search re-enters local market, opens in Columbia

Synergy Search has resumed operations within the greater Baltimore metropolitan market with the opening of a new office situated in the West Friendship section of Howard County, Maryland. The eight-person professional team, which focuses on the recruitment and placement of accounting, finance and human resources professionals throughout numerous industry sectors, intends to open additional operations throughout sections of the United States to continue its corporate expansion strategy.

“A non-compete recently expired and we have now returned to the Baltimore area with renewed energy and a commitment of resources that will enable us to quickly gain market share,” stated Josh Volinsky, president and among the three co-founders of Synergy Search. “We believe our recruitment and placement model places a premium on executing successful and long-term searches. Our team has tremendous experience and relationships in the Baltimore region, and we are now in a position to leverage these resources to the benefit of businesses throughout the region. We intend to turn heads, immediately re-insert ourselves into the business community and make valuable contributions that are career and business-altering.”

The three founders of Synergy Search, which also include Gary Palank and Mark Hammond, have a combined 50 years of experience in the staffing industry and have completed more than 2,000 searches.

“Over the past year, we started a new recruiting company from scratch and transformed it into a multi-million-dollar company which, in turn, has made significant impact on our clients in the accounting and finance space,” said Volinsky. “We accomplished this by investing in our team, technology and resources to recognize and fill gaps in recruiting coverage, while also bringing a whatever-it-takes attitude to every assignment. Our goal is to match the most highly-qualified and best-suited candidate to the ideal position using a thorough vetting and evaluation process.”

“The pandemic has led many professionals to reevaluate their career choices and future aspirations, as well as created opportunities for companies to expand its search parameters in order to locate and attract talent that best fit its corporate mission. This has enabled our team to partner with rapidly-changing companies and demonstrate our proven approach to securing talent.