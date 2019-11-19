Symphony of Lights to return to Merriweather

The tradition of Symphony of Lights, a drive-through spectacle of more than 100 larger-than-life holiday light displays, returns to Merriweather Post Pavilion on Nov. 27 and will run through Jan. 1. A portion of the proceeds from Symphony of Lights will benefit Howard County General Hospital (HCGH).

A total of 300,000 LED lights will illuminate animated and stationary displays along the scenic 1-mile drive through the iconic venue and grounds of Merriweather; seasonal music on the Merriweather Symphony of Lights FM radio station will entertain guests while experiencing this one-of-a-kind holiday event.

Drive-thru will occur nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 5 to 10 p.m. on weekends. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and may be purchased with cash or credit cards at the gate.

In addition, Merriweather Symphony of Lights will hold special events:

Festive Families Walk will be one of three opportunities to walk through the lights and will occur on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome, including children in strollers and wagons. Tickets are $12 in advance and can be purchased online or cost $15 on the day of the event at the gate. Children age three and under are free.

Tail Lights returns for 2019 with a special night for furry, four-legged friends to experience Symphony of Lights on Monday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Costumes are welcome but dogs must be on a leash. Tickets are $10 in advance and available online or $15 at the gate.

Midnight at 7 is among the ways to celebrate the new year with your family. Enjoy a festive party within the Symphony of Lights displays with music, activities, food, and fireworks at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. The festivities start at 5 p.m. and advance tickets are available online for $15 or a family four-pack for $50. Tickets will also be available at the gate for $20 per person.

Military Appreciation Nights, held on Thursdays, offer members of the military a $10 drive-thru ticket. Military can also buy a ticket to one of the above walk through events and get another ticket free. Active-duty, reserve and retired military members with government-issued IDs and their dependents qualify for military nights.

The event attracts more than 100,000 visitors every year and has been a holiday tradition for residents of Howard County and central Maryland for more than 20 years, during which it has raised millions of dollars for HCGH.

For more information, visit www.merriweatherlights.com or www.facebook.com/merriweatherlights.