Swift Systems Acquired by NuMSP

NuMSP, a growing national managed service provider offering managed IT and cybersecurity solutions, announced its entry into the Eastern Seaboard SMB IT services market with the acquisition of Maryland-based Swift Systems, a full-service managed service provider (MSP) offering comprehensive IT solutions for small and mid-sized businesses that operates an office in Columbia.

This acquisition, the fifth for NuMSP, continues its buildout of a national managed service platform targeted to the small and mid-size business (SMB) market. SMB organizations face rapid advances in technology, making it increasingly difficult for smaller businesses to stay current and realize the full ROI on their IT investments. To meet this challenge, NuMSP is building a nationwide company with the scale and resources to deliver advanced IT services to SMBs that will rival incumbent solutions at Fortune 500 companies.