Sun & Ski Sports (re)opens at Arundel Mills

Sun & Ski Sports is working to open its 31st store at the former Modell’s location at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. According to the company website, the 30,000-square-foot location is expected to open this fall.

The Houston-based Sun & Ski supports a wide range of sports, including skiing, snowboarding, biking, running, outdoor and swimming. It also offers a full-service ski, snowboard and bike shop, and skis and snowboard rentals.

Sun & Ski operates one other Maryland store in Gaithersburg. It’s the company’s second opening at Arundel Mills, as it occupied the same space when the mall opened about 20 years ago.