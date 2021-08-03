Sun & Ski Sports (re)opens at Arundel Mills

Sun & Ski Sports is working to open its 31st store at the former Modell’s location at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. According to the company website, the 30,000-square-foot location is expected to open this fall.
The Houston-based Sun & Ski supports a wide range of sports, including skiing, snowboarding, biking, running, outdoor and swimming. It also offers a full-service ski, snowboard and bike shop, and skis and snowboard rentals.
Sun & Ski operates one other Maryland store in Gaithersburg. It’s the company’s second opening at Arundel Mills, as it occupied the same space when the mall opened about 20 years ago.
Advertisement