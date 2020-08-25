Sun Belle in Jessup goes solar

Aurora Energy, Inc. completed a 450 kW rooftop solar array system at Sun Belle Inc.’s 64,000 square foot distribution and warehouse facility in Jessup.

The array is projected to generate 592 MWh annually, offsetting more than 35 percent of the facility’s energy needs.

“Due to our constant refrigeration demands, we sought a solution that would offset rising utility costs and make a positive environmental impact,” said Janice L. Honigberg, president of Sun Belle Inc. “Aurora Energy offered a perfect solution for us with the added benefit of being able to utilize land adjacent to our facility as a pollinator meadow.”

The solar array, utilizing SunPower P19-395-COM modules, covers 33,500 square feet of roof space and will offset approximately 420 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. This is enough to power 48 homes.

“Sun Belle’s investment in rooftop solar capitalizes an underutilized asset – the rooftop of their facility. They have converted this warehouse roof space to a small power plant that can produce clean energy while saving money. It’s a win-win scenario,” said Dr. Fariborz Majhouri, CEO of Aurora Energy, Inc

Construction of a second array of solar panels (225 kW ground mounted) is scheduled to begin later this fall and will further offset the facility’s needs by generating another 287 MWh annually, increasing the beneficial impact of Sun Belle’s green initiative.

Sun Belle Inc. distributes conventional and organic blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, golden berries, red currants and pomegranate arils; certified biodynamic organic cranberries and blueberries and green house and specialty produce.

Aurora Energy Inc. has been installing solar energy systems since 1994 in the DC/MD/VA region and has focused solely on commercial PV since 2016.