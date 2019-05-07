Stronach breaks ground on Laurel Station

Officials from The Stronach Group were joined in early May by Maryland Senator Guy Guzzone and Howard County Council Chair Christiana Rigby for the groundbreaking of phase 1 of Laurel Park Station, a mixed-used transit-oriented development located adjacent to Laurel Park Racetrack.

Laurel Park Station will feature a new MARC train station, which will be linked to the surrounding community. Phase 1 of the development will feature 220 condominiums and two-over-two townhomes, a community garden and sports park. As the homebuilder for Phase 1, Ryan Homes expects to deliver the first units in spring 2020.

At full build-out, in addition to a new MARC rail station, the 63-acre Laurel Park Station will include 1,000 residential units, 127,000 square feet of retail space, 650,000 square feet of commercial/office space and 22 acres of open space that will feature a kayak launch on the Patuxent River and walking and running trails.

“We see Laurel Park Station as transformational for North Laurel, Route 1 and the greater southern Howard County area,” said Bill Hecht, CEO of Stronach Properties. “The scale of the project sets the stage for a major impact on the local economy resulting in community interaction, active living and environmental sustainability. Laurel Park Station is a great example of smart growth that will enhance regional transit offerings and improve access to transportation for the region while creating a high quality, connected community.”