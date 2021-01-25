StratWeath joins Wealthspire

Photo courtesy of Pixabay

Wealthspire Advisors, an NFP company and independent investment adviser, announced the official rebrand of StratWealth as Wealthspire Advisors. Wealthspire closed on the acquisition of StratWealth, a wealth management firm serving families and retirement plans, in late 2020.

Wealthspire oversees approximately $12.5 billion in AUM across 14 offices in 8 states. The acquisition expands the firm’s presence in the mid-Atlantic, where it now has offices in Fulton, Annapolis, Salisbury, and Potomac, Md., as well as, Reston, Va., and Philadelphia, Pa.

StratWealth serves more than 900 families with assets of approximately $1.5 billion in Fulton, Annapolis and Salisbury, Md. In addition, the firm services more than 100 business retirement plans that became part of NFP’s retirement business, bringing expanded support and services to those plans.

“Being part of Wealthspire is a game changer for both StratWealth’s clients and our associates,” said James DeCarlo, CEO of StratWealth. “We are pleased to fully integrate with Wealthspire and be part of a dynamic, growing firm with broader services and a national presence. We’ll still have the same close-knit company culture and commitment to serving our clients, just with a much deeper talent base supporting us.”