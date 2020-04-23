Home Anne Arundel County Statement from Anne Arundel Health System

Statement from Anne Arundel Health System

By
The Business Monthly
-
37
0

“Part of our COVID-19 response includes planning for a likely patient surge in the state of Maryland. We have installed field hospitals on our Annapolis campus and are developing architectural plans to modify interior spaces to further increase capacity. We have not begun using the additional space, but we are making preparations now so that we can continue to safely and effectively deliver care as we see patient volumes increase.”

