State to get $10.2M in federal funding for coronavirus response

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Andy Harris, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone have announced $10.2 million in federal funding for Maryland’s response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“This funding represents our collective commitment to responding with strength and unity to this public health emergency. The decisions that we all make today will have enormous consequences for lives and livelihoods throughout Maryland,” said the lawmakers. “Team Maryland will continue to work closely with Governor Hogan and Maryland state and local officials as these resources are put to work in communities throughout the state.”

These resources are made available through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act passed with the strong support of the Maryland Congressional Delegation. That legislation directed resources be made available to states, localities, and territories for planning and operational readiness, the development of tools and strategies, technical assistance and program support, and communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners. This funding follows the initial $500,000 announced by the delegation on March 5.

Per the CDC, funds made available may be used for many of the following activities, including, but not limited to, the following.

● Epidemiology

● Surveillance

● Laboratory

● Case identification

● Public health management and risk assessment of travelers and other persons with potential COVID-19 exposures and confirmed diagnoses

● Travelers health

● Data management

● Equipment, supplies, and shipping

● Infection control

● Surge staffing

● Distribution and use of medical material

● Emergency operations and coordination

● Risk communications

More resources for Marylanders can be found at www.cardin.senate.gov/information-regarding-the-coronavirus-outbreak.