State seeks traffic safety proposals

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office is accepting grant applications for traffic safety projects that will take place between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020. The application deadline is Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Two types of grants are available: one for law enforcement; and one for other eligible agencies, including state and local government, institutions of higher education, hospitals, associations and nonprofits. More information is available at www.mva.maryland.gov/_resources/docs/MarylandSHSP_2016-2020-Final.pdf. To apply for a highway safety grant, visit mva.maryland.gov/safety/mhso/grants-management.htm or call 410-787-4050.