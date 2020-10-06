State reverses major MTA budget cuts

Top officials from Howard County, Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City and Baltimore County joined to issue the following statement on major cuts to the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) announced:

“We’re pleased that the state has reversed their decision to balance the budget on the backs of our most vulnerable residents. While we understand the significant budget, challenges caused by the pandemic, the proposed cuts would have only caused further harm to our residents who are already bearing the brunt of this crisis. Moving forward, we must continue to fight for more state funding to reverse generations of underinvestment in transportation across our entire region.”

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, III

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Jr.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott

Baltimore Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young