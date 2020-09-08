State offers business intelligence tool

The state of Maryland’s Procurement Forecast for fiscal 2021 is available on the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs website. The database provides insights on projected opportunities that are expected to be advertised or awarded through June 30, 2021.

The forecast identifies both new and recurring purchases of $100,000 or greater on projected opportunities in the current fiscal year. This includes task orders issued under master contracts.

As an added feature and since small businesses are often seeking contracting opportunities below the mandated $100,000 threshold, many state agencies also included information on projected contracts between $15,000 and $99,999.

Users can access the online database 24/7 and build a customized data set from six different search options. Downloading the results into Excel is a critical step as this gives users several expanded data fields that are not visible on screen, such as the buyer’s name, phone number and email address.

To access the database, visit the Procurement Forecast tab at goMDsmallbiz.maryland.gov.