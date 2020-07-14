State grant to support community development around military installations

The Maryland Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Maryland Department of Planning and several other state agencies, has been awarded a second federal grant to help guide compatible development of military installations and their surrounding communities.

The goal of the effort is to ensure that military activities do not adversely impact the quality of life in their communities and that development in the communities does not encroach on installation activities. The $1.12 million grant from the U.S. Office of Economic Adjustment is the second phase of the Statewide Joint Land Use Study (JLUS) grant first awarded to Commerce in 2018.

The initial funding supported the development of the Statewide Joint Land Use Study Response Implementation Strategy (SJRIS) report. The new funds will support the development of a State of Maryland Military Communities Compatible Use website; a planning coordination guidebook for local communities; and a study to identify and display via publicly available maps for use by potential energy developers, areas where renewable energy projects may or may not be compatible with the missions of Maryland military installations.

The Maryland Department of Planning will procure a vendor to develop the Compatible Use website and planning coordination guidebook. The department will also hire a compatible use community planning liaison to lead the implementation of recommendations from the SJRIS report and to facilitate communication and coordination between military, state, and community stakeholders. The 18-month program began on June 1 and will end on Nov. 30.