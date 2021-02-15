State Employees Credit Union Maryland refreshes its brand

Planit, of Baltimore, has unveiled a brand refresh for Linthicum-based State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Maryland, with the launch of the credit union’s new “Here’s to the Seekers” campaign. The campaign, which serves as the launch of SECU’s new brand visual identity and positioning, is the culmination of the credit union’s evolution to providing holistic financial wellness for those who are expecting and are seeking a better banking experience.

The “Here’s to the Seekers” campaign celebrates captured moments in time that are made sweeter through the lens of financial wellness, such as a bride and groom’s first dance, a retired couple enjoying a laugh together, a new business owner making her first sale, and a mother reading to her child.

Visual identity updates were made throughout SECU’s financial centers and its brand collateral in 2020, including the design of the newly-opened financial center in Clarksville.

“Now more than ever, consumers need brands who choose right over easy, who are actively vested in their well-being,” said Becky Smith, executive vice president/chief strategy and marketing officer for SECU. “Our new brand identity and campaign reflect SECU’s comprehensive approach to financial wellness, our commitment to taking the extra steps or additional minutes for a member, to nurturing personal connections, and to always choosing to do the right thing.”

The new fully-integrated brand campaign will run through the end of 2021 in the Maryland market, reaching consumers via TV, Connected TV, radio, display, out-of-home advertising (or OOH), digital audit (Pandora and Spotify), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and direct mail.