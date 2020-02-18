Startup Maryland unveils video pitches

Startup Maryland has unveiled video pitches from the participants in the 2019 STRT1UP Roadshow. Entrants are now in the running for the Pitch Across Maryland competition. Categories this year for the Pitch Across Maryland include the following:

● Fan Favorite

● Champions’ Choice

● Industries (Cyber, Manufacturing, Bio/LifeScience, Disruptive Innovation)

● Overall Winner

The STRT1UP Roadshow, which is the year-long tour around the state of Maryland, celebrates the vibrant ecosystem around innovation and entrepreneurship. During the roadshow, entrepreneurs climb on the Startup Maryland video bus to deliver a 2-4 minute video pitch summarizing their venture and opportunity. Each presenter receives a link to a professionally-edited version of their video for free and then all the videos are posted on the Startup Maryland YouTube channel as part of the Pitch Across Maryland competition.

The following link takes you to the Startup Maryland YouTube Channel. There participant videos can be found in Playlists based on the location/tour stop at which 2019 companies pitched: www.youtube.com/user/StartupMaryland/playlists?sort=dd&view=1

“2019 was the third year we conducted the STRT1UP Roadshow throughout the year,” said Michael Binko, founder and CEO of Startup Maryland. “Extending the tour over more than 8 months gave our team more time to engage with each community to celebrate their innovators and entrepreneurs. We added Angel Academy sessions, Opportunity Zone educational seminars and discussions around Benefits in Uncertain Times.”