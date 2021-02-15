St. John Properties to deliver 1.5M Square by End of 2021

St. John Properties intends to deliver nearly 1.5 million square feet of Class A commercial office, flex/R&D, retail, self-storage and warehouse space in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. region before the end of 2021. The 34 buildings situated throughout Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties are being constructed on a speculative basis in response to companies with present-day and emerging real estate needs in the Maryland region.

Seventeen buildings comprising approximately 750,000 square feet of space have already been delivered, with 17 buildings totaling more than 650,000 square feet of space currently under construction.

“The entire St. John Properties team has persevered through challenging conditions in 2020, and we remain on track to deliver a total construction volume that is consistent with prior years in response to continued strong leasing activity throughout our Maryland portfolio,” said Sean Doordan, senior vice president of leasing and acquisitions for St. John Properties. “Essential businesses and those in the laboratory, assembly and distribution sectors continue to rely on access to flexible commercial space to meet their business demands. The St. John Properties corporate model is predicated on constructing real estate product on a speculative basis to anticipate, and immediately respond to, the needs of our clients which has served us extremely well for 50 years.”

Anne Arundel County

Fourteen buildings comprising more than 589,000 square feet of space, representing more than half of the pipeline of Maryland construction projects, will be completed in the market this year. Highlights include the completion of 810 Bestgate Road, a 100,000-square-foot multi-story medical office building in Annapolis, which is already 70 percent leased; the delivery of three buildings at BWI Tech Park near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport; and the completion of three flex/R&D buildings totaling nearly 100,000 square feet of space at Waugh Chapel Business Park, in Gambrills.

Howard County

Activity in Howard County consists of the delivery of six buildings totaling nearly 300,000 square feet of space and features 8130 Maple Lawn Boulevard, a four-story commercial office building offering more than 115,000 square feet of Class A office space. The project is contained within the mixed-use community of Maple Lawn, which is being developed by master developer Greenebaum Enterprises along with St. John Properties, and is located in Fulton.

Prince George’s County

St. John Properties is currently constructing an 8,000 square foot retail building, and 70,000 square feet of flex/R&D space across two buildings at Bowie’s Melford Town Center.

St. John Properties is also active with speculative development activities throughout its eight-state portfolio situated across the United States. Last year, the company announced the acquisition of nearly 40 acres of land in Utah, together with plans to immediately develop 11 buildings comprising more than 600,000 square feet of commercial office and flex/R&D space across two business communities. The company also revealed plans to develop Simms Technology Park, a 600,000-square-foot, $95 million mixed-use business community near Denver.