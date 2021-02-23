St. John Properties leases to Celebree School near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

Celebree School, which presently operates more than 50 early childhood education and care centers throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Pennsylvania, held a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest facility in Anne Arundel County.

Franchise owner Jason Skidmore signed a lease with St. John Properties, for nearly 11,000 square feet of space at Cromwell Business Park, with the opening of the facility at 6934 Aviation Boulevard, Glen Burnie, scheduled for June 1.

Celebree School offers curriculum programs aligned with the Maryland State Department of Education’s focus on Early Childhood Education and incorporates STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) into every daily lesson. Infant child care programs are suitable for children ranging from six weeks to 18 months of age and are designed for personal, social, language and physical development. All locations, which also offer summer camp programs, are locally-owned and staffed by degreed teachers. This site is the sixth for Celebree School in Anne Arundel County, but first owned by a franchisee.