St. John acquires Laurel office building

St. John Properties has acquired 14400 Sweitzer Lane, a four-story building containing 120,904 square feet of Class ‘A’ office space. The building, in Laurel, features direct visibility from Interstate 95, was approximately 50 percent leased at the time of purchase. Dan Callihan, executive managing director for Newmark Knight Frank, represented the seller, BentallGreenOak.

14400 Sweitzer Lane was constructed with a brick and ribbon glass exterior and features a two-story lobby, floorplates measuring approximately 30,000 square feet of space, an outdoor patio and a free, surface parking lot that can accommodate 400 vehicles. The building is located one exit from the Inter-county Connector (Route 200), is adjacent to Route 198, 13 miles from Columbia and approximately 20 miles from Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.

St. John Properties plans to immediately invest more than $500,000 in 14400 Sweitzer Lane to increase the capability to support multi-tenant occupancy in the building, as well as elevate the overall aesthetics and functionality with upgrades to the lobby and common areas. These improvements, which will commence immediately, will also center on the addition of a state-of-the-art fitness center and the installation of a fresh landscape package.