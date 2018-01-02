Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, soon will finish construction on its first mid-Atlantic store, which will be located in Ellicott City. The new Sprouts represents the grocer’s eastern expansion and will help meet the growing local demand for fresh, natural and organic foods.

The 30,000-square-foot store will be located at 9150 Baltimore National Pike and will open on Wednesday, March 14, at 7 a.m. Details about the grand opening celebration are to be announced. The new Ellicott City location is bringing approximately 120 full- and part-time opportunities to the area. Sprouts’ “Healthy Living for Less” approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for healthy eating and the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store.

To learn more about available career opportunities or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers or call 866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles. Sprouts offers competitive pay, excellent benefits, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture and great career advancement opportunities. In 2016, Sprouts’ team members saved more than $9 million through store discounts and received $150,000 in scholarships.