Sportsbooks contribute $469,000 to state in first month

Maryland’s first five sports wagering facilities opened for business during December 2021 and contributed $469,297 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports a variety of public education programs. Each sports wagering licensee contributes 15 percent of its taxable win to the state.

Statewide sports wagering totals for December 2021:

Handle (Amount wagered):

$16,552,430

Prizes (Winnings paid to players):

$13,882,430

Hold (Handle less prizes paid):

$2,670,000 (or 19.2 percent)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after paying winners, deducting promotional play, etc.):

$3,128,660

Sports Wagering Tax (15 percent of the taxable win):

$469,297

The five sports wagering facilities operating in December and their opening dates were MGM National Harbor (opened Dec. 9); Live! Casino & Hotel (opened Dec. 10); Horseshoe Casino (opened Dec. 10); Ocean Downs Casino (opened Dec. 17) and Hollywood Casino (opened Dec. 23). Additional facilities are expected to open in the near future.

Details on each facility’s handle, hold percentage, taxable win, prizes, promotional play and contribution to Maryland are available here.