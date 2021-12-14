Sports wagering launches at Live! Casino, Horseshoe Casino

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has issued sports wagering facility licenses to Live! Casino & Hotel, in Hanover; and Horseshoe Baltimore Casino, in Baltimore City. Governor Larry Hogan attended ceremonies today at both facilities to mark the launch of their sports wagering operations.

Prior to receiving their licenses, Live! and Horseshoe successfully completed two days of controlled demonstrations, during which invited guests participated in live wagering as Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured the facility complied with all required procedures, and that its systems and revenue reporting controls functioned properly.

MGM National Harbor’s Bet MGM Sportsbook & Lounge opened to the public on Dec. 9.

Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin and Hollywood Casino in Perryville will be holding controlled demonstrations soon, and it is anticipated that both locations will open to the public before the end of December. Long Shot’s in Frederick and Riverboat on the Potomac, located on the banks of the Potomac River in Colonial Beach, Va., were awarded licenses by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) on Dec. 8, and are completing numerous required tasks prior to their openings, which are anticipated in early 2022.

The seven facilities that have been awarded licenses are among the 17 entities that were designated in the sports wagering law. Additional locations and the launch of mobile sports wagering are anticipated in the coming year. Apart from the 17 designated entities, the SWARC is authorized to conduct a competitive process to award up to 30 brick-and-mortar licenses and up to 60 mobile licenses. An application process for the competitive licenses has not yet been created.

Maryland’s sportsbooks will contribute 15% of their revenue to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports a variety of education programs. The General Assembly’s Department of Legislative Services has estimated that when the sports wagering market is fully launched, it will contribute $15 million to $25 million per year to education funding.