CMC celebrates Spirit of Community award winners

The Central Maryland Chamber (CMC) honored 26 public servants during its annual Spirit of Community Awards held virtually on Oct 19. These outstanding educators and public safety officials are the reason our region is such a great place to live and work. To view the ceremony, download the video here.

CMC is pleased to announce the 2020 Award Winners:

Public Safety Winners

· Police Officer of the Year: Cpl. Richard Brookman, Anne Arundel County Police

· Police Officer of the Year: Sgt. Charles Boswell, Laurel Police Department

· Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year: Cpl. Michele Goodman, Office of the Sheriff, Anne Arundel County

· Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Zachary Zwicker, Odenton Volunteer Fire Company

· Firefighter of the Year: Captain Paul Supko, Anne Arundel County Fire Department

· Military Service Member of the Year: SSG Jacob W. Huffman, Fort Meade/NSA

· Public Safety Officer of the Year: Michelle Claycomb, Anne Arundel County Crossing Guard

· Public Safety Officer of the Year: Tonia Beaty, Anne Arundel County Crossing Guard

Elementary Educator of the Year

· Sandra Chedick, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Middle School Educator of the Year

· Tiffany Grove, Arundel Middle School

High School Educator of the Year

· Dr. Gary Van Essen, Arundel High School

Administratorof the Year

· Eugene Whiting, MacArthur Middle School

Administrative Support Staff of the Year

· Charm Herring, Crofton Elementary School