Southwest flies to Jackson, starting June 6

Returning to the Southwest Airlines map at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport in 2021 will Jackson, Miss., with service beginning June 6, 2021. Southwest will serve Mississippi for customers across the country through three nonstop routes to and from Jackson, which will also include Atlanta and Houston (Hobby).

The new service announced today is the fifth new Southwest destination recently announced for BWI Marshall. The others include Miami, which started on Nov. 15; Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Sarasota, Fla., which begin on Feb. 14; and Savannah, Ga., which will start on March 11.