Southwest Airlines to fly to Myrtle Beach from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport 

The new three-times per day roundtrip flights from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to Myrtle Beach, S.C., will begin on May 23. The new service is the seventh new Southwest destination recently announced and/or started at the airport.

New Southwest Airlines service between BWI Marshall and Miami started on Nov. 15; to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Sarasota, Fla., on Feb. 14; and to Savannah, Ga., on March 11.

New Southwest service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fla., will start on May 6; and to Jackson, Miss., will begin on June 6. BWI Marshall remains the busiest in the Washington-Baltimore region. Passenger traffic has grown in recent weeks at BWI Marshall. Several days in March have been among the busiest since the pandemic started in March 2020. Friday, March 12 was the busiest day in a year at BWI Marshall, with 18,382 departing passengers.