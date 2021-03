The new daily roundtrip flight from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, along Florida’s Emerald Coast, will begin on May 6. The new service is the sixth new Southwest destination recently announced or started for BWI Marshall.

New Southwest service to Miami started on Nov. 15 and to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Sarasota, Fla., on Feb. 14; service will start to Savannah, Ga., on March 11; and Jackson, Miss., will begin on June 6.