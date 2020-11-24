Southwest adds Sarasota, Savannah

Southwest Airlines announced that it would add service from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport to two new destinations—Sarasota, Fla., and Savannah, Ga.

Three daily roundtrip flights to Sarasota will begin on Feb. 14. Two daily roundtrip flights to Savannah will launch on March 11. The new flights announced are the third and fourth new Southwest destinations recently announced for BWI Marshall.

New Southwest service between BWI Marshall and Miami started this week, on November 15. And new Southwest service between BWI Marshall and Chicago O’Hare International Airport is scheduled to start on February 14.

BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the Washington-Baltimore region. Airline and passenger recovery at BWI Marshall continues to rank among the best of major U.S. airports. Recent data shows that BWI Marshall serves nearly half of the total passengers in the region.