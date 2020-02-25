Soup’r Sundae fundraiser set for Grassroots

The Faith Community Partnership of Bethany United Methodist Church and Glen Mar United Methodist Church and Wilde Lake High School are hosting the 12th annual Soup‘r Sundae, a family event featuring soups prepared by area restaurants, as a fundraiser for Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center on Sunday, March 15, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Wilde Lake High School, 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia, MD 21044.

There will be a silent auction featuring arts, recreation and vacation adventures as well as reasonably priced theme baskets, specialty items and gift certificates to area businesses. Music and entertainment for children is included.

Admission is $20 per adult and $5 per child under 12 and includes unlimited soup and bread and ice cream. Over 600 people attended last year’s event, including 80 volunteers from Howard County high schools.

Tickets are at http://souprsundae.eventbrite.com or by contacting cathyvsmith@outlook.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Grassroots, a nonprofit organization celebrating 50 years of service to Howard County, provides 24-hour crisis intervention, suicide prevention, opioid stabilization, and support to individuals and families with a mental health, substance use or homelessness crisis. Grassroots is located on Freetown Road in Columbia. For information, call 410-531-6006, or visit www.grassrootscrisis.org.