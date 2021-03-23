Sonatype acquires MuseDev 

Sonatype, of Fulton, has acquired MuseDev, a code analysis platform. MuseDev’s core offering automatically analyzes and provides uniquely accurate feedback on each developer pull request, making it easy to find and fix critical security, performance and reliability bugs during code review.

The news comes amid continued record growth for Sonatype. The company now counts 70 percent of the Fortune 100 as customers and supports more than 2,000 commercial engineering teams. Further, in 2020 Sonatype experienced 35 percent annual growth in Nexus Repository installs, which now total more than 250,000 instances. The combination of Sonatype’s commercial and open source tools are trusted by nearly 15 million developers around the world.