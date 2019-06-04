Sofive Soccer opens 50K facility in Gateway

Columbia-based Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) announced Sofive Soccer Centers has opened a 50,000-square-foot indoor soccer facility at 7125 Columbia Gateway Drive. It offers eight small-sided turf soccer fields designed for games with five players per side, plus a bar/café, locker rooms and more.

“Since opening our first Sofive location in 2015, the business has really taken off,” said Sofive CEO and Co-Founder Charles Lagayette. “There are lots of soccer players in the U.S. but very few high-quality indoor soccer fields. In the first year of operations, the New Jersey location received more than 200,000 visitors and we’re hoping to match that success in Columbia.”

The Sofive facility is adjacent to the 42,000-square-foot EarthTreks climbing gym and fitness facility. Sofive’s Columbia location is its fifth in the nation and second in Maryland, they are also located in Rockville; Elkins Park, Pa.; the Meadowlands, N.J.; and Brooklyn, N.Y.