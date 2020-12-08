Social media network aims to unite people

With COVID-19 cases on the rise and a deepening divide in our country, RepItSocial, a tech company out of Howard County, is launching an app with the goal of unifying the people – specifically those of the Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) community.

The app, with the same name, that is a new social media network that is positioned to become central hub for all things BIPOC. Developed by co-founders D’Oyen and Azalaya Fraser, and Jefferi Lee, former president of BET Networks, RepItSocial is set to launch by the first of January 2021 year and as what it calls a premium platform for entertainment, empowerment and unification of all things BIPOC.

“BIPOC isn’t just a group of people, it’s a movement, an awakening across the globe that we are more powerful together. And now with Kamala Harris, the first woman of color as vice president-elect, the timing is ripe for a new kind of social network – one that acknowledges the shared experiences, lifestyle and culture of BIPOC,” said Lee.

RepItSocial has shared statistics that reveal its target audience annually accounts for $1.3 trillion dollars spent on products and goods.