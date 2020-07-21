Smith to chair of Airport Minority Advisory Council

Ricky Smith, executive director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, has been elected to a two-year term as chairman of the Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC). Smith served as an at-large member of the AMAC Board of Directors during the past year and has been an active member of the national organization for many years.

“During this period of unprecedented public health challenges and heightened awareness around social injustices, I could not be prouder and more humbled by the AMAC community’s confidence in my leadership,” Smith said. “I am joined by a board of directors that is committed to addressing the myriad challenges affecting women and minorities in the aviation industry.