Site search for Howard High School No. 14 continues

Progress toward identifying the future site of High School no. 14 is continuing as Environmental Site Assessments (ESA) of the Timbers at Troy and Troy Hill Park properties were released, evaluating the environmental condition of each potential location. The ESA was performed in addition to a feasibility study by the Department of Recreation and Parks, showing there is sufficient developable space at both sites to fit the required elements.

The Elkridge High School Task Force previously proposed a location off Route 1, at 6571 Washington Boulevard, but it would require assembling six privately-owned parcels that are not currently for sale, more than 44 acres. This site location was not considered practical, due to the logistics and cost of acquiring the land.

The initial goal of the ESA was to determine whether current or historical activity at the Timbers at Troy and Troy Hill Park sites pose any potential environmental concern. After Phase I of the ESA was concluded, which included a records review, site reconnaissance, interviews and a report, Phase II was initiated to investigate the environmental concerns identified. Phase II included environmental sampling and evaluation of the sampling results. While the Phase II ESA recommended that measures be taken to address environmental issues at each site, both sites were found to be acceptable for their intended use, per the Maryland Department of the Environment requirements and the Environmental Protection Agency School Siting Guidelines (EPA 2011a).

In collaboration with the Greater Elkridge Community Association (GECA), the county will provide a presentation at the GECA meeting on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m., at the Elkridge Fire Department, 5700 Rowanberry Drive, to discuss the findings of the ESA study and next steps for identifying the location for High School no. 14.

The full reports for Phase I Timbers at Troy, Phase II Timbers at Troy, Phase I Troy Hill Park, and Phase II Troy Hill Park are accessible online, beginning with https://www.howardcountymd.gov/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=XMAXscEIp-k%3d&portalid=0×tamp=1579183565649.