Sheppard Pratt ranked fifth in the U.S.

Sheppard Pratt, which operates in Howard County, was named one of the nation’s top five psychiatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in its 20-2021 Best Hospitals rankings. Sheppard Pratt was ranked number five nationally, up from number seven last year.

The organization recently launched its Virtual Crisis Walk-In Clinic to provide an online mental health assessment and triage, reducing a key barrier to those seeking treatment. The clinic offers an alternative for those seeking emergency mental health care.

As a local, regional, and national resource serving people from 42 states and 19 countries, Sheppard Pratt will further expand access to world-class care and services with the completion of its new 50-acre hospital campus in Elkridge, will provide another access point for mental health, addiction services and outpatient care.

The Best Hospitals specialty rankings assess performance in 16 specialties. Rankings for the psychiatry specialty are based solely on expert opinion surveys by board-certified physicians on a hospital’s ability to develop and sustain a system that delivers high-quality care.

For the 2020-21 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide. In the 16 specialty areas,134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. For more information, visit the Best Hospitals list and its methodology.