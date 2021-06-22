Sheppard Pratt opens new campus in Elkridge

Sheppard Pratt has opened its new Baltimore/Washington Campus, in Elkridge. The 156,000-square foot, state-of-the-art, behavioral health hospital incorporates the latest advances in design for effective treatment and will replace Sheppard Pratt’s hospital in Ellicott City.

The new campus will offer the full totality of psychiatric and behavioral health services to advance care. The new hospital includes 85 inpatient beds; four specialized outpatient programs including eating disorders, thought disorders and mood disorders; psychiatric urgent care; and more.

The Baltimore/Washington Campus will launch a Psychiatric Urgent Care to provide urgent assessments and triage to appropriate care for individuals experiencing mental health and/or addiction crises. This expands the urgent care services currently offered at Sheppard Pratt’s Psychiatric Urgent Care in Towson, which opened nearly a decade ago and serves 5,000 individuals in crisis a year. The expanded services address the growing need, particularly in the Baltimore/Washington Corridor, for more direct and efficient access to psychiatric care—a need that has become more pressing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the new young adult patient care unit that was not at the previous Ellicott City hospital, the expansion to four specialized outpatient programs — where clients return home daily after participating in several hours of group and individual treatment, offer new care and services for targeted populations and disorders including children and adolescents and eating disorders. These offerings represent an expansion of services to people in the Corridor.

The campus will also offer access to the latest treatments, including novel approaches such as neuromodulation for mood disorders, particularly treatment-resistant depression, to help find solutions for people who have been struggling for years.

The design of the Baltimore/Washington Campus reflects Sheppard Pratt’s commitment to setting the national standard for psychiatric and behavioral health care. Set on 50 acres of land, the hospital’s setting ensures privacy and takes advantage of the surrounding woods.