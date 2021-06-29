Shafeeq Ahmed named president of Howard County General Hospital

In addition to serving as vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at Howard County General since November 2020, Dr. Ahmed has led the hospital as its president in an interim capacity. Before working at Howard County General Hospital, Dr. Ahmed served in numerous positions of health care leadership, including as chief medical officer and chief operating officer at two hospitals within the Baystate Health system in Massachusetts.

“After concluding a thorough nationwide search, we are delighted that Dr. Ahmed will continue in his role as president of Howard County General Hospital in a permanent capacity,” said Elizabeth Rendón-Sherman, board chair. “In his senior leadership roles at HCGH, Dr. Ahmed has demonstrated his commitment to our community, our hospital and — most importantly — to our patients. He is an exceptional physician and health care leader, and we look forward to continuing to work with him.”

A gynecologist-obstetrician by training, following his residency Dr. Ahmed served in the U.S. Navy Medical Corps as an attending physician, and was honorably discharged at the rank of lieutenant commander.

Advertisement

“Dr. Ahmed brings a remarkable combination of experience and talent to our hospital and our health system,” said Kevin Sowers, president of Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine. “As a distinguished clinician, he understands the patient-first model of Howard County General Hospital. As a health care executive, he has a track record of inspiring and leading complex organizations, including through the historic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“It has been a tremendous privilege to lead the remarkable staff of Howard County General Hospital over the last eight months, and I am honored to be asked to continue serving on a permanent basis,” said Dr. Ahmed. “I know firsthand how dedicated the entire HCGH team is to serving our community and providing the best possible care for our patients. I look forward to working with the teams at HCGH and at Johns Hopkins Medicine in the months and years to come.”

About Howard County General Hospital

A member of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Howard County General Hospital is a not-for-profit health care provider with 225 licensed beds located in Columbia, Maryland. A comprehensive, acute care medical center, Howard County General offers a full range of services, from neonatal care and oncology to outpatient treatment and critical care. The hospital has a professional staff of more than 1,100 physicians and allied health professionals, representing nearly 100 specialties and subspecialties, a workforce of more than 1,850 individuals and over 330 volunteers.