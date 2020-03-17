Senators request IRS extensions

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md,), a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee,

and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), a member of the Senate Budget Committee, joined a group of Senate colleagues in urging Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig to extend the April 15 tax-filing deadline to provide taxpayers greater flexibility amid challenges caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The deadline to file tax returns with the IRS for the 2019 tax year falls on Wednesday, April 15. The IRS began processing tax returns on Jan. 27. The full text of the letter can be found at www.cardin.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Joint%20Extension%20of%20Tax%20Deadline%20Letter%20031020%20With%20Sig%20Blocks.pdf

“While providing penalty relief is insufficient to address this crisis alone, it would at least lift one burden off the backs of taxpayers, who are trying to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” Cardin and Van Hollen said. “If the Trump Administration can grant flexibility to multinational corporations armed with droves of accountants and tax attorneys, then surely it can provide similar relief to hard-working American families.”