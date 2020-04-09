SECU commits $400K in COVID-19 relief efforts

Linthicum-based SECU, Maryland’s largest state chartered credit union, announced a commitment of up to $200,000 in hardship grants for its members through the SECU MD Foundation and $200,000 for COVID-19 community relief efforts. Community relief will focus on supporting key areas: health care workers, childcare and education, and nonprofit organizations.

To provide additional support to those members who are experiencing a financial hardship as a result of COVID-19, SECU will begin offering $500 hardship grants to its members, up to a maximum of $200,000 from the SECU MD Foundation. Members who are in a position to make a donation will also have an opportunity to give back to fellow members through the SECU MD Foundation, with the Foundation offering to match up to $100,000, for a total of $300,000 in grants available.

In support of the Maryland health care community, SECU has launched a Hometown Heroes campaign to recognize the frontline medical workers in the fight against COVID-19. Members of the community can nominate Maryland health care workers to recognize them as health care heroes. Nominees will be promoted on SECU’s social media channels and will receive $100 gift cards.

SECU is also sending weekly deliveries of lunches and snacks to area hospitals, beginning with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps.

In support of child care and education, the SECU MD Foundation donated $15,000 to United Way to support their efforts in providing childcare options to essential employees, as well as $15,000 to the Maryland Food Bank to help offset meal expenses for families. Additionally, the SECU MD Foundation will donate a total of $25,000 to local public school systems in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County and Montgomery County.

SECU will also extend its Hometown Heroes campaign to include nominations for local educators who are going above and beyond during this crisis beginning next week.

In support of local nonprofits, SECU plans to support up to 20 local (501)(c)(3) organizations that are providing relief during the COVID-19 crisis. Nonprofits are asked to submit their requests online to be considered for a $2,000 grant from the SECU MD Foundation.