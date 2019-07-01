Secom expands in Columbia, add VA office

Secom, a Columbia-based security company, is moving to larger office and expanding to Hampton Roads, VA.

The new office, located at 10240 Old Columbia Road, is designed to offer DoD customers hands-on experience with Secom’s Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) capabilities. Features include a state-of-the-art demonstration room outfitted with multiple access control, alarm, intercom and CCTV systems.

. “Secom provides such a wide breadth of services, from helping small businesses avoid big trouble locally, to the national level where our state-of-the-art systems help to safeguard some of the nation’s most important information,” said Secom founder and president Mike Toomey. “This new space is the perfect showcase for what we do here.”

Secom’s new office is three times larger than the company’s former headquarters. A grand opening is scheduled for July 15.

Secom also opened its second location July 1 in Hampton Roads, with a specific focus on catering to the region’s UL 2050 and government clients.

Secom’s UL 2050 certification authorizes the company to sell, install, and maintain SCIFs within a radius of 200 miles or 4-hours, making the Hampton Roads office an ideal option for Norfolk and Richmond customers.

In addition to servicing UL 2050 accounts, Secom’s Hampton Roads team will provide security optimization for industrial, commercial and small businesses throughout Virginia.

Secom, LLC, is a top-rated Maryland security company that draws on more than 50 years of design, implementation, and service experience to provide state-of-the-art solutions to small businesses, commercial properties, and Federal, state, and local government agencies in 22 states across the country.