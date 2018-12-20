Schulz to Replace Gill at Commerce

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Kelly Schulz as secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce. Schulz currently serves as secretary of the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (DLLR). She replaces Mike Gill, who held the position for the previous four years.

In her role at DLLR, Secretary Schulz is responsible for managing an agency with nearly 2,000 employees and an operating budget of more than $375 million. Under her leadership, Maryland’s apprenticeship program has grown to its highest level since 2008, with more than 10,000 apprentices statewide, in leading industries ranging from construction to cybersecurity and hospitality to health care.