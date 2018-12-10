SC&H Plans Howard Expansion, Doubling Space, Workforce

SC&H Group, a management consulting, audit and tax firm, has signed an agreement that will double its Ellicott City office space early next year. The expansion will primarily accommodate the growth of the firm’s Business Performance Management (BPM) practice group and investment banking arm, SC&H Capital.

The new office footprint will allow the office to house more than 100 employees and will focus on the important and evolving needs of the Capital and BPM business practices — including modern, multifunctional space that can be used for training, meetings and video conferences, as well as the latest technology for communicating with global clients.

“Growing our footprint in Howard County makes sense,” said Christopher Helmrath, SC&H Capital’s founder and managing director. “We have a strong workforce presence here and are conveniently located between SC&H’s other locations in Tysons Corner, Va., and Sparks, Md.”

Accounting Today recently named SC&H Group the “2018 Best Large Firm to Work For” nationally. The publication also ranked the firm as the No. 1 Maryland-based firm and the No. 2 firm in the entire Capital region.