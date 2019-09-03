SC&H Capital advises Medical Physics on acquisition

SC&H Capital, an investment bank that operates an office in Ellicott City, has announced the acquisition of its client, Medical Physics LLC, by Apex Physics Partners, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital.

Medical Physics, an investment holding company formed by Eli Global, provides diagnostic and therapy medical physics services through various entities including Ohio Medical Physics Consulting (OMPC), National Physics Consultants, and Radiological Physics. The company also provides medical physics compliance related software through ZapIT! QA. Led by Sean Hoyt and Bryon Murray, the company provides the full range of diagnostic medical physics and radiation oncology services across the country with a focus on Ohio and Texas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The industry continues to consolidate as regional firms seek out larger platforms to support the future growth of their practices,” said Greg Hogan, a director at SC&H Capital. “Through our long-term relationships and industry knowledge, we were able to secure a great deal for our client and find a strategic partner for the Medical Physics management team going forward.”