Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, announced that the Company’s board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 2,350,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, or approximately five percent of currently outstanding shares. Repurchases, which will be conducted through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, will be made from time to time depending on market conditions and other factors.
Sandy Spring to repurchase stock