Safeway partners with HHS for vaccine 

Through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination, Safeway pharmacies in Albertsons Mid-Atlantic Division will receive a direct allocation of COVID-19 vaccine once it is authorized or approved and recommended for use in the United States.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) made the announcement, in which it outlined its partnership with pharmacy chains to maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans. The vaccine will be administered at no cost to recipients.

Safeway pharmacists (and pharmacy technicians, where state law permits) are trained to administer vaccines. In the face of increased demand, they have protected a record number of people against influenza this season and can provide vaccinations for illnesses like MMR, pneumonia, shingles, and more.

By providing vaccines directly to jurisdictions and pharmacies, the federal government will be able to distribute the vaccines quickly and efficiently to millions of people. Safeway pharmacies will work with the CDC and the states in which they operate to streamline and optimize the delivery of the vaccine by working closely to coordinate, track and monitor distribution.

Once a COVID-19 vaccine is available, recipients will be able to find contactless consent forms for the vaccine in the Safeway pharmacy app(s). By completing the necessary paperwork electronically ahead of time, patients can reduce the amount of time spent in the pharmacy.