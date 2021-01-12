Rutherford announces Small Business Reserve program

Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford announced executive order 01.01.2021.01, signed by Gov. Larry Hogan, enhancing the state’s Small Business Reserve (SBR) Program. Speaking at the bi-weekly Board of Public Works meeting, the lieutenant governor announced that under the order, all executive branch procurement units under the authority of the governor must reserve all procurements valued between $50,000 and $500,000 for the SBR Program.

Under the executive order, the Office of State Procurement and the Governor’s Office of Small Minority & Women Business Affairs will implement guidelines and policies that will ensure an efficient implementation of this policy.

While the ceiling for this order is $500,000, the state strongly encourages its procurement officers to consider higher dollar procurement for the SBR program.