RTA launches new official app

Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) recently announced Transit as the official mobility app for Central Maryland. Transit counts millions of active users in more than 200 cities worldwide, and is now available for RTA riders who are able to track their bus in real time with the leading public transportation app in North America.

Upon launching the app, RTA riders see nearby options and departure times in big text and bright colors. Users can easily navigate the region, aided by accurate real-time bus ETAs, trip planning, step-by-step navigation, and crowdsourced real-time information with Transit’s GO feature.

RTA’s partnership with Transit offers a comprehensive, easy-to-use and widely adopted app for riders. Under this agreement, RTA will also receive aggregate usage data and customizations to better serve the public, such as the ability to send service notifications to riders via Transit’s home screen.

“Real-time information is extremely valuable and indispensable for riders minimizing the length of time waiting in the rain, heat or winter cold. Riders can confidently use Transit for accurate arrival, departure and service notification information,” stated Cristin Tolen, General Manager of RTA. “In addition, the free app has an integrated trip planner allowing riders to cross transportation systems using different modes such as MTA and WMATA bus lines, MARC trains, Howard County Bike share, Uber and Lyft to name a few. We are very excited to endorse Transit and partner with an industry leader.”

By endorsing Transit as its official app, RTA joins dozens of other public transit agencies across North America that have partnered with the app, including Baltimore’s MDOT MTA, Boston’s MBTA, Silicon Valley’s VTA, Metro Transit in St. Louis and Montreal’s STM.

“Partnering with a single app that prioritizes transit makes it clear to riders where they can go for information,” said David Block-Schachter, Chief Business Officer of Transit. “We’re excited to work with RTA and to see more people using Transit as part of their daily routine.”

Transit is available to download for iPhone and Android at www.transitapp.com or www.transitRTA.com.

About RTA: Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland (RTA) is a public transportation service providing fixed route and paratransit services within Howard County, Anne Arundel County, Northern Prince George’s County and the City of Laurel. RTA service is conveniently located in Central Maryland, giving riders the ability to connect to other transportation systems via Metrorail Stations. For additional information visit www.transitRTA.com.

About Transit: Transit solves the urban commute in more than 200 cities worldwide. Users can easily navigate public transit with accurate real-time predictions, simple trip planning, step-by-step navigation and quick, easy payments. The app also integrates additional transport modes — bikesharing, scooters, carsharing and ridehail — so users can mix-and-match their options with transit to determine the best way to get from A to B. The company is based in Montréal, QC. Learn more by visiting www.transitapp.com.