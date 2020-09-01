Roving Radish opens first storefront

Roving Radish, a Howard County program that provides healthy meal kits sourced from local farms, has opened its first storefront in Long Reach Village Center. The 4,142-square-foot space will have a storefront offering fresh meat, dairy, eggs and milk from local and regional farms and serve as a kitchen, storage and packing space for the weekly meal kits.

The Village Center was built in the late 1970s and is widely used by the neighborhood residents to meet a variety of office and commercial needs. Prior to the center opening, residents of Long Reach gathered for a village meeting and voted for arts and crafts as the prevailing theme for the village center. The Long Reach Rising goal is to help stabilize the area through maintenance, repair, beautification, and placemaking. T

he Roving Radish joins the Columbia Arts Center, the Stonehouse Community Center, the African Art Museum of Maryland, Roll Up ‘N Dye, and new Howard County Arts Council artists’ studios, as part of the emerging arts, culture, and entrepreneurship hub.

The Roving Radish program launched in 2014 and operates from May through November each year, offering weekly standard and vegetarian meal kits. The program has been recognized nationally, winning an Achievement Award in 2019 from the National Association of Counties, and a County Innovation Award in 2017 from the Maryland Association of Counties.

View Howard County Executive Calivin Ball’s recent visit to the new storefront here: