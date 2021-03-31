Rouse Project challenges Columbia Association

A group of influential Howard County residents are backing a new movement to rededicate Columbia to the ideals of its founder, Jim Rouse, starting with the makeup of the Columbia Association’s board of directors.

Known as The Rouse Project, the organization’s steering committee includes former Howard County Executives Ken Ulman and Allan Kittleman; Sherman Howell, chairman of the African American Coalition of Howard County; Jean Parker, general manager of Merriweather Post Pavilion; Vernon Gray, administrator of the county’s Office of Human Rights; Vince Cullotta, hospitality director of the Wecker Hospitality Group; Victor Broccolino, former CEO of Howard County General Hospital; and former Maryland Delegate Frank Turner, among others.

“A lot of the members have been talking for years about the need for the Columbia Association (CA) to be a transformative organization for Columbia and its Villages,” said Jamie Fontaine, a spokesperson for the organization. “They feel the focus has been elsewhere and that the organization hasn’t really fulfilled its mission or the opportunity that exists for it.”

One incongruity they recognize is a glaring lack of diversity among the CA’s all-white board of directors, who have no term limits.

Howell, who spoke at the board’s January 28 meeting, cited an Association of Community Services population assessment that reflects Columbia’s population as 47 percent white, 46 percent Black, 13 percent Asian and nine percent Hispanic.

“The CA board does not reflect the community it serves, no matter how well-intentioned its members,” Howell said. “Retirees do not represent the majority of Columbians.”

At least two board members agreed with Howell and asked him to assist with engaging the involvement of minority communities in the upcoming election.

Consolidated Effort

Parker described The Rouse Project as a bid to return Columbia to its vision by consolidating years of fragmented, non-unified individual efforts into an ongoing coordinated joint effort.

“From my seat as a resident since 1965 and from Merriweather since 1977 … I’ve seen Columbia and the CA change,” she said. “With Milton Matthews leaving at the beginning of April, we’d like to see the selection of a new president delayed and conducted by the new board that will be elected in April.”

Ulman said, “Many of us have been concerned for a long time that the CA has strayed.”

He said he was frustrated by the board’s decision to spend his lien dollars fight the Symphony of Lights display in court during the pandemic, when families were desperate for something to do away from home.

He also took issue with the board’s lack of initiative to seek CARES Act funding or find other ways to open CA pools with appropriate pandemic safeguards last summer.

But more than that, “I’ve had a long-standing frustration with the lack of participation by Columbia residents and business owners in the election process in each Village,” Ulman said. “Anything that gets more people interested in participating in this election is really important because it’s the closest thing to municipal government we have in the county.”

Starting Point

Nina Basu, chair of the Long Reach Community Association, said the Village Boards have more diverse and younger representation than the current CA board.

“Those are people who should be engaged and get involved or asked to become involved with The Rouse Project,” she said. “I’m sure that would be welcome because [this organization] just seemed to appear and nobody seems to know what it’s doing.”

Moreover, she added, there is some wild speculation and misinformation about the organization appearing on social media.

Funding for The Rouse Project’s efforts is coming directly from some of its members, Ulman said, along with private donations made through the organization’s website.

Parker said that Merriweather Post Pavilion would likely contribute in the future.

According to Parker, the CA elections are a logical and opportune starting point for The Rouse Project.

“It’s a grassroots movement that will hopefully evolve organically over time because the overall mission is to make Columbia work better than it has been,” she said.

Milton Matthews, outgoing CA president, did not provide a response to The Business Monthly in time to be included in this article but he did address the issue during the CA board’s January meeting.

“I had a meeting a couple years ago with two [advocates for] the African American community about the topic of representation on CA’s board of directors,” Matthews said. “I got some good advice but no takers. Whatever we can do to encourage more involvement from the community as a starting point is a good start.”

By George Berkheimer | Senior Writer | The Business Monthly | March 2021 Issue