Crab feast becomes drive-through event

The Rotary Club of Annapolis will host Rotary Crabs to Go!, a drive-through crab and corn fundraiser at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on August 7, 2020.

This year Rotary Crabs to Go! will replace the Club’s traditional crab feast held at the stadium on the first Friday in August. While the coronavirus crisis has made the traditional gathering of 2,000 guests impractical this year, the funds generated by the event to benefit the community are more important than ever.

The event is online pre-order, drive-through pick-up. Best #1 crabs will be priced competitively for good value. Orders will be taken for a bushel of crabs, a half bushel, or 1 or 2 dozen crabs – to include corn on the cob. Specify your pick-up window in half hour increments from 4:30pm until 7:00pm. Raffle tickets will also be sold online.

Rotary Crabs to Go! aims to provide crabs and raise funds in the safest manner possible. Crabs will be steamed onsite at the stadium and packaged for travel. Rotarians and volunteers (with PPE) will direct traffic and provide customers with their orders as they drive to designated spots in the stadium lot.

The net proceeds will be granted to local charities in this increased time of community need.

See www.annapolisrotary.org/crabfeast for more information and to place an order.